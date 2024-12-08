ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.12, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

