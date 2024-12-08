Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,233 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Matterport were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Matterport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 23.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 23.9% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matterport by 21.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of MTTR stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,816.97. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 358,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $1,696,211.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,176,241 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,619.93. The trade was a 7.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 670,163 shares of company stock worth $3,163,371. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Matterport Profile
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
