Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,373 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 184.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $323.93 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

