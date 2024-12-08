Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 688 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 871,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after buying an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 145,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

