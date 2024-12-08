Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 7,022 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sapiens International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $3,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

