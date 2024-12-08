Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,849,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,548,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $997,000.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.
United Parks & Resorts Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
