Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,849,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $378,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $3,548,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $997,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This trade represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRKS. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.