Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,869,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,262,000 after acquiring an additional 206,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,710,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 237,345 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 746,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 109,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ero Copper by 32.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.5% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.