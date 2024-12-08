Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,148.66. The trade was a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

