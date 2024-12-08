Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ambarella by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. SWS Partners increased its position in Ambarella by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Ambarella by 163.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,301 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $230,275.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,806,675.58. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,942.66. The trade was a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,356 shares of company stock valued at $859,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

