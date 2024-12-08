Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,203,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after buying an additional 606,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after purchasing an additional 217,399 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIAV. UBS Group started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.60 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $26,836.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,846.34. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,814.80. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $489,511 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

