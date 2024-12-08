Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,464 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 209.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

