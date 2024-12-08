Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,729 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,311,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,375,000 after acquiring an additional 546,869 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Surgery Partners by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,643,000 after buying an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 140.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 777,038 shares during the period.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.58. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

