Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,880 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 110,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $488,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 31.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 138,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AtriCure from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

