Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,982 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HI shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hillenbrand

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.