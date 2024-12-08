Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 671 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $4,739,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trupanion by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 7.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Trupanion Stock Performance

TRUP opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.60. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $105,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,789.71. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $523,740.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.