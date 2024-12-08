Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

