Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 200.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,679,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after buying an additional 5,122,752 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 14.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 37,928,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,505,000 after buying an additional 4,888,099 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,508 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Itaú Unibanco Price Performance
ITUB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95.
Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
