Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,000. This represents a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $33.49 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Scotiabank cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

