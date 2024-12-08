Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 186.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 82,494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 3.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.74 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.