Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flywire were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 112,218 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after buying an additional 326,120 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

