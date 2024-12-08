Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $456,000 Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Sotera Health stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.96. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

