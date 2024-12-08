Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $489,000 Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after buying an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $16.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

