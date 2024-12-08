Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $524,000 Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEAM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,342,659.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 24.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5 %

BEAM stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.90. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

