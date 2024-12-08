Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,556 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 444.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,830,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,027 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,146,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 48.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,072,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,552 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $744.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.88 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

