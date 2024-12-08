Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $604,000 Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 42.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,116.89. This trade represents a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

