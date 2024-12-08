Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $607,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 247.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,718.80. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

