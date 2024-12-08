Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dutch Bros by 34.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 537.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 75,553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2,316.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 190.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $156,446.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,877. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,067 shares of company stock worth $35,261,572 over the last 90 days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

