Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Indivior were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Indivior by 48.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,282 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,632,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth about $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.68 and a beta of 0.75. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDV. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

