Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

BATS:VNM opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $487.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.