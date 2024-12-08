Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RxSight were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 6.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,754,000. M&G Plc raised its holdings in RxSight by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 159,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

RxSight Stock Performance

RxSight stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,259,066.27. The trade was a 2.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $173,518.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,183.76. The trade was a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,807 shares of company stock worth $3,202,275 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RxSight Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

