Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,465 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, CAO Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $198,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,548.54. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 18,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $603,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,014.82. The trade was a 21.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,555 shares of company stock worth $1,862,611. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR opened at $31.47 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.