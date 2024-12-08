Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Freshworks by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 89.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Freshworks by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,406.88. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $51,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,780.34. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $300,201. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

