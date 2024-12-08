Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnite by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 147,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $2,592,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,693.28. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,741 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

