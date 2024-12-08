Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Calix were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 29.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Calix by 14.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Calix by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix Trading Up 3.9 %

CALX opened at $34.06 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.