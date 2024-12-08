Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ASML were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.83.

ASML stock opened at $708.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $857.86. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $278.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

