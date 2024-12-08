Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,277 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

