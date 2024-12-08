Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,866 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,656,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 134,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 233.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 904,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 632,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 0.9 %

UUUU stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $134,586.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,981.06. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.