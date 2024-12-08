Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 52,140 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,140 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 551,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 120,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 112,380 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,335. This trade represents a 3.90 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock worth $45,863. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.53 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

