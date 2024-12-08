Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,306 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $319,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 168,341 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,019,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

