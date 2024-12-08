Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,294 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 209.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $30,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at $300,502.13. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $28,500.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.