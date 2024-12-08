Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 952 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ON were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ON by 319.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ON by 210.5% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $32,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $57.64 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.30.
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
