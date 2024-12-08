Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 960 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.