Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,093,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,952,000 after buying an additional 573,300 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in O-I Glass by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,511,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,082,000 after acquiring an additional 703,308 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,025,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after acquiring an additional 520,452 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,350,000. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $27,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

View Our Latest Report on OI

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.