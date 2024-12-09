14,759 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 120.8% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 185,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 101,554 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $34.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

