1,652 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,596 shares of company stock worth $8,541,440. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE:KEX opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $132.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

