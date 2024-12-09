19,490 Shares in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Data Storage by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Stock Performance

Shares of DTST stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Data Storage Co. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Data Storage Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

