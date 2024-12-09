28,538 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 435.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $30.67 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

