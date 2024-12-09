31,753 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. This represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

