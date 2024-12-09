41,999 Shares in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.22% of FreightCar America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Down 2.6 %

FreightCar America stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James R. Meyer bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 838,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,105.72. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nigris Felan Jose De purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

