41,999 Shares in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.22% of FreightCar America as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 24.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Down 2.6 %
FreightCar America stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
