4,353 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 125,586 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after buying an additional 523,467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $95.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

